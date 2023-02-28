Have you seen these people? Two wanted by police after bikes stolen from youths

West Mercia Police is looking for these two people

The robbery happened at 6.45pm on Tuesday, February 14, when the two bicycles were taken from two young people near Telford Central station.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Whilst we appreciate the low quality of the CCTV images, we are hoping that the clothing and face coverings may be distinctive enough that somebody may recognise them."

Have you seen these individuals?

Anyone who recognises either of these persons, or has any information about the robbery, is asked to contact DC Elizabeth Butler on 07929 783652 or email: elizabeth.butler@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 535i.