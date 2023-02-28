Notification Settings

Have you seen these people? Two wanted by police after bikes stolen from youths

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

West Mercia Police has released CCTV images of two people who are wanted in connection with the robbery of two bikes taken near Telford's main train station.

West Mercia Police is looking for these two people
West Mercia Police is looking for these two people

The robbery happened at 6.45pm on Tuesday, February 14, when the two bicycles were taken from two young people near Telford Central station.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Whilst we appreciate the low quality of the CCTV images, we are hoping that the clothing and face coverings may be distinctive enough that somebody may recognise them."

Have you seen these individuals?

Anyone who recognises either of these persons, or has any information about the robbery, is asked to contact DC Elizabeth Butler on 07929 783652 or email: elizabeth.butler@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 535i.

Alternatively, people with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

