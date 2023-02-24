Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Speed cameras being added to two major Telford roads

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Speed cameras are to be installed on two main roads in an area of Telford where excess speed has been reported as an issue.

Work on the speed cameras will start next week
Work on the speed cameras will start next week

Telford & Wrekin Council said that speed cameras were being added to both West Centre Way, west of Telford town centre; and Lawley Drive, connecting Lawley with the M54.

Work on putting the cameras in is due to start next week.

The council said that speed indicator devices and other signs were also being added.

A spokesman said: "Speeding in Lawley and drivers jumping red lights was a big concern so we are taking action and installing cameras in West Centre Way and Lawley Drive to make the area safer.

"We’ve put signs out telling drivers that the works will start next week. There may be some delays while we carry out the works which are expected to take about two weeks.

"As well as cameras, we’re also investing in speed indicator devices and signage to improve road safety for everyone living in Lawley."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News