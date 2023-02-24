Speed cameras being added to two major Telford roads

Work on the speed cameras will start next week

Telford & Wrekin Council said that speed cameras were being added to both West Centre Way, west of Telford town centre; and Lawley Drive, connecting Lawley with the M54.

Work on putting the cameras in is due to start next week.

The council said that speed indicator devices and other signs were also being added.

A spokesman said: "Speeding in Lawley and drivers jumping red lights was a big concern so we are taking action and installing cameras in West Centre Way and Lawley Drive to make the area safer.

"We’ve put signs out telling drivers that the works will start next week. There may be some delays while we carry out the works which are expected to take about two weeks.