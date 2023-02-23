Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews rush to motorway for suspected car blaze that was false alarm caused by faulty turbo

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Three fire engines rushed to a car fire on the M54 that ended up being a broken turbo.

Fire crews rush to motorway for suspected car blaze that was false alarm caused by faulty turbo

Crews were sent to the motorway's eastbound carriageway near the junction for Telford shortly after 6pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.05pm on Thursday, February 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"This incident was a false alarm due to a broken turbo. Thorough inspection of vehicle carried out using thermal imaging camera to check temperatures.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News