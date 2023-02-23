Fire crews rush to motorway for suspected car blaze that was false alarm caused by faulty turbo

Crews were sent to the motorway's eastbound carriageway near the junction for Telford shortly after 6pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.05pm on Thursday, February 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.
"This incident was a false alarm due to a broken turbo. Thorough inspection of vehicle carried out using thermal imaging camera to check temperatures.
"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance."