Training plan to develop future engineers

Telford College

Telford-based battery and energy storage specialist AceOn Group, in partnership with Telford College, has created the state-of-the-art facility on campus, which will deliver training courses and qualifications in line with current energy and engineering trends.

The centre at the college’s Wellington campus has been funded through the Strategic Development Project and includes a series of renewable training rigs to support learners with specialist training in solar panels, electric vehicle charging, air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating.

Learners using the facility will work towards a Level 3 qualification in Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS) and other qualifications which are being developed to meet the needs of an ever-changing engineering and energy environment.

AceOn Group is a UK leader in designing and assembling custom built battery packs and the distribution of industrial and consumer batteries to a worldwide market.

Last week, the government announced that AceOn will receive part of a £60 million funding pot as one of the winners of the ‘clean maritime demonstration’ competition.

The funding recognises innovative companies across the UK who are developing futuristic green technology solutions to help decarbonise the maritime sector and AceOn will use the cash injection to develop hydrogen-powered vessels to transfer crew to wind farms off the northeast coast of England from the Port of Blyth.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s business support team Enterprise Telford, has supported AceOn by introducing them to local businesses who may benefit from their services and are looking to adopt green technology and respond to the energy and climate crisis.

AceOn also recently received a £10,000 Small Equipment Grant towards new equipment for its Stafford Park base – a funding scheme which is actively promoted by the council, the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and its business support arm the Marches Growth Hub.

The training centre includes the Discovery Centre and a new mezzanine floor on campus where green technology courses will be delivered.

It will also be used to upskill college staff so they can deliver the latest training programmes and qualifications.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Labour Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills, was given a tour of AceOn’s training facility at the college.

She said: “I’m really impressed with the AceOn Group-inspired training facility at the college which will give learners the skills they need as engineering and technology continues to evolve.

“This centre will help learners to gain skills and qualifications which are needed as the demand for greener technology continues to gather pace and will also lead to future employment opportunities and benefit employers as well.

“The facility is a real coup for AceOn, other partners and Telford College as well as Telford and Wrekin as a whole in terms of engineering innovation and showcasing green technology.”

2022 was AceOn’s best-ever year, with the business announcing a 60 per cent increase in turnover and a seven-figure increase in the value of exports.

AceOn Group’s energy division provides a training, service and distribution centre to offer a full turnkey solution for residential and commercial battery energy storage systems.

Mark Thompson, AceOn Group’s Managing Director, said: “The new training centre will make sure existing installers and students have the skills needed to take their place in the renewable energy sector.

“The centre will showcase engineering innovation in Telford and also aims to bring more employers on board to be part of this unique facility.

“These are exciting times for the AceOn group and we are delighted to be working with the college to support tomorrow’s workforce.”

Graham Guest, Principal and CEO of Telford College, said: “It’s vital for us here at the college that our curriculum continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of local employers – and that we do this in close partnership and collaboration with them.