Second Shropshire butcher up for UK industry award

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Comments

A second Shropshire butchers has been shortlisted for a leading industry award that could see a number of its wares named the best in the country.

Morgan's Country Butchers after they won Best Sausage in 2019

Morgan's Country Butchers, in Waters Upton, Telford, has made the finals of the prestigious 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards, organised by the Institute of Meat to recognise and celebrate innovation and quality in retail butcher shops.

The family-run butchers are up for three Golden Cleaver Awards, including Best Steak for their heritage sirloin from a Hereford breed, and Best Ready Meal for their homemade creamy chicken, mushroom leek & bacon casserole.

The shop is also in the running for its local pheasant breast stuffed with wild garlic and wild mushroom stuffing.

All products were recently awarded three stars from the Golden Cleaver Awards.

Lauren Morgan from Morgan's Country Butchers said: "This makes us tremendously proud. We are passionate about our craft. Our team works so hard, so it’s an absolute honour to be recognised for our hard work, high standard and provenance.

"It’s our first competition since 2019 where we won Britain's Best Sausage with dad's 34-year-old traditional pork sausage recipe - so it’s good to know we’ve still got it."

The butchers shop is the second in Shropshire to be shortlisted for the 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards.

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen in Bridgnorth is also in the running to have its its rib-eye steak and its steak and ale pie named as the UK's best.

Both Morgan's and Alderson's will find out if they have won the Golden Cleaver Awards at the Harrogate Butcher's Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground on March 5.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

