Cycling legend Hugh Porter helps relaunch popular sportive for Compton Care

Emily Thompson, Anita Lonsbrough, Hugh Porter and Jack Carver help to officially launch the Round the Wrekin Sportive

The Round the Wrekin Sportive will see hundreds of cyclists hit the roads of Shropshire and Staffordshire on Sunday, May 21 to raise funds for the palliative care charity, with the 2022 event raising £50,000.

There will be three routes for cyclists looking to take part, with the 25-mile Carvers Challenge, 64-mile Hugh Porter Classic and 101-mile Compton Epic, all starting and finishing at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club.

Patrons Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough met up with Jack Carver and Compton Care community and events manager Emily Thompson to officially launch the event, with Hugh saying the event was a great way to help a charity he valued highly.

He said: "It's a great community event and a charity fundraiser for Compton Care, which is the main objective, and we were so impressed with last year's event which, after an absence of three years, saw more than 600 people rock up and £50,000 raised.

"We've freshened things up this year and three new courses, with lots of roads that I used to ride and train on, and I would say to anyone who might be thinking about doing it to go ahead and do it.

"If you're not a regular cyclist, do the shorter route, which will be well within your compass, and get out and do some cycling two or three times in a week, and do it for a charity that Anita and I are still very passionate about."

Jack Carver said the event was one that the building merchants were very proud to be part of again and said it was great to help support a local charity again.

He said: "We're really proud sponsors of the event and it's great to be on board again as it's great for the profile of the city and we've always been about promoting local charities and care deeply about Compton Care.

"While I'm not able to take part myself, my father Henry will be taking part as he loves his cycling and is very passionate about it, so is very much looking forward to being part of it."

Emily Thompson said: “We’re so excited about this year’s Round the Wrekin.

"Since the event began, it’s raised £160,000 for our patients and their families, which is just incredible.

“The atmosphere, from the start to the finish line is always a real buzz and everyone who takes part will receive their own Round the Wrekin medal.

"We’re also putting more food stations along the routes this year, with a food stop every 25 miles or so, which we hope will be popular with our riders.”

The charity’s early bird offer of a £5 registration discount is running until the end of February.