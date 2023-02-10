Council reveals details of how the public can see the Queen Consort's royal visit next week

The Queen Consort will be visiting Telford next week

Camilla, Queen Consort, will be welcomed to Southwater in Telford on Tuesday, February 14.

It will be her first visit to Shropshire since King Charles III became head of state.

During her visit she will attend Southwater One Library in Telford Town Centre where she will meet and thank staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their contributions to the community.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed how people can catch a glimpse of the Queen Consort during her visit.

The authority said barriers would be set up in Southwater, with people invited to be behind the barriers ready for the visit from noon.

An update from the council said: "We are excited to welcome Her Majesty The Queen Consort to Telford on February 14.

"HM The Queen Consort will meet local volunteer groups in Southwater One.