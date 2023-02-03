AFC Telford United fined £6,000 after discriminatory chants towards opposition member of staff

The New Bucks Head

The club announced the fine on Friday and condemned the chants, which were heard from the New Bucks Head's East Terrace during the team's home match against Kings Lynn Town on August 20 last year.

A statement said: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have been fined £6,000 by the Football Association after discriminatory chants by fans towards a female member of Kings Lynn Town’s staff during our National League North fixture in August 2022.

"The incident occurred during the game and involved a small section of spectators on the East Terrace who were using discriminatory chants of an abusive and insulting nature that included reference, whether expressed or implied, to gender.

"AFC Telford United Football Club will not tolerate any behaviour of this kind. We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at the New Bucks Head and the huge number of activities our foundation already do in the community in respect of equality, diversity and supporting areas of the community in need.

"Anyone found to be behaving in such a manner may be committing a criminal oﬀence, will be reported to the police, will be ejected and permanently banned from attending any games or events at the ground.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has prepared an action plan which must be implemented and regularly reviewed by AFC Telford United in liaison with the FA and which will remain in place for the foreseeable future. We would encourage all supporters to report immediately any antisocial behaviour they may witness to the nearest steward or immediately text any such information to the mobile number 07572 236037, a facility that has been in place for a number of years.