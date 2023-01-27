Police looking for missing teenager who was last seen on Monday and might be in Telford

Have you seen 16-year-old Riley.

Bedfordshire Police published the appeal on social media, asking the public if anyone's seen "16-year-old Riley from Stotfold."

The appeal said: "He was last seen on Monday (23 January) and is described as being slim, 5'7" with cropped brown hair.

"If you have info, please report via our website https://orlo.uk/7GJ1K, our live webchat services or by calling 101."

West Mercia Police then added additional information saying that he might be in Telford.

They said in a social media appeal: "Can you help our colleagues in Bedfordshire Police find missing teenager Riley?