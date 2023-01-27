Notification Settings

Police looking for missing teenager who was last seen on Monday and might be in Telford

By Mark Morris

Police in two counties are looking for a teenager who has gone missing and might be in Telford.

Have you seen 16-year-old Riley.

Bedfordshire Police published the appeal on social media, asking the public if anyone's seen "16-year-old Riley from Stotfold."

The appeal said: "He was last seen on Monday (23 January) and is described as being slim, 5'7" with cropped brown hair.

"If you have info, please report via our website https://orlo.uk/7GJ1K, our live webchat services or by calling 101."

West Mercia Police then added additional information saying that he might be in Telford.

They said in a social media appeal: "Can you help our colleagues in Bedfordshire Police find missing teenager Riley?

"He is believed to be in Telford or Hertfordshire".

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

