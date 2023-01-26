Boy, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults and two attempted rapes in Telford area

Between Thursday, December 15 2022 and Thursday, January 19 2023, police received five reports from women and girls aged between 16 and 34 who said they had been sexually assaulted in and around Hadley and Leegomery.
Earlier this week, a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with nine sexual assaults, two attempted rapes and assault by beating.
The boy appeared at Kidderminster Youth Court on January, 24 2023, where he was remanded into the care of the local authority.