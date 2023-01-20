Notification Settings

Shoppers evacuated from Telford store after burnt food sets off fire alarm

By Megan Howe

Shoppers were evacuated from a store on a Telford retail park after a fire alarm was activated by burnt food.

Fire alarm activated at Dunelm, Forge Retail Park

Firefighters were called to Dunelm, on Forge Retail Park, at 10.50am on Friday.

Shoppers were evacuated from the store by fire crews.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service later gave the all clear and said it was a false alarm due to burnt food.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

