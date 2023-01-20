Shoppers evacuated from Telford store after burnt food sets off fire alarm

Firefighters were called to Dunelm, on Forge Retail Park, at 10.50am on Friday.
Shoppers were evacuated from a store on a Telford retail park after a fire alarm was activated by burnt food.
Firefighters were called to Dunelm, on Forge Retail Park, at 10.50am on Friday.
Shoppers were evacuated from the store by fire crews.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue service later gave the all clear and said it was a false alarm due to burnt food.