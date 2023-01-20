Telford boxing champion and former councillor honoured by council

Liam Davies is presented with his title by Mayor, Raj Mehta

Liam Davies, the European Super Bantamweight Champion, said the honour made all the hard work worth it.

He was made a Freeman of the Borough while former councillor Rob Sloan was made an Honorary Aldermen of the Borough, at a special meeting held ahead of the Full Council meeting at Telford Theatre on Thursday.

Rob Sloan receives his honour

Liam's award was made in recognition of his international sporting achievements.

The 26-year-old recently became European Super Bantamweight Champion after winning the title bout at Telford International Centre in November. He trains at Donnington Boxing Club and until turning professional worked for waste contractor Veolia on a local bin round.

Liam Davies is the new European champion. Photo: Queensberry Promotions.

Liam said: “I would to thank Telford & Wrekin Council for putting me forward for this award.

“It’s an honour to accept this award and makes all the hard work I have put in since a young lad more than worth it. I’ve lived in Telford all my life and I’m proud to represent my home and be a part of this amazing town.”

Liam Davies, left, fends off an attack from Ionut Baluta. Photo: Queensberry Promotions.

Rob Sloan's honour was made in recognition of eight years service to residents of both Haygate and Hadley & Leegomery wards. During his time as a councillor, Rob was chair of a number of committees and also served as deputy speaker.

He said: “It truly is my honour to be made an Alderman of the Borough. During my time as a councillor, representing local people and local communities, I served in the cabinet and as deputy speaker and dedicated my time to making a difference in our borough. To be recognised in this way is a real privilege, thank you.”

The honours were presented by Telford Mayor Raj Mehta, who said: “It’s my privilege, as Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, to present these civic honours, and thank the recipients for their services to our local community.

“The role of Honorary Aldermen of the Borough is the highest honour a council can bestow for a former councillor, awarded for eminent services to the council. It is my pleasure to award this honour to Rob, in recognition of the years of service he has dedicated to his local community.

“Liam’s journey, from local bin collector to professional boxer, crowned by winning the European Champion title in a match held here in his home town at Telford International Centre in November, is an inspiration to young people of the borough and to us all, and well deserved of the honour of Freeman of the Borough.