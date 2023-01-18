Notification Settings

Plans for 30 new flats and 43 parking spaces on former builders yard in Telford

By David TooleyTelford

Developers are planning to build 30 apartments on a former builders' yard in Telford.

The builder's yard site off Stafford Road. Picture: Google
Synergy Estates Group in Wolverhampton has submitted a planning application with Telford & Wrekin Council for the site of the former Wrekin Building Supplies, Stafford Road, Oakengates.

The 7,185 sq-metre yard has been earmarked for 15 one-bed and 15 two bed market houses.

There are also proposals for 43 car park spaces on the site.

The developers have held pre-application talks with council planners and say they have reduced the number of homes from 36 that were proposed in previous application.

A public consultation exercise has been opened by the council.

The plans are available on the Telford & Wrekin Council website on https://secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-applicationsummary.aspx?applicationnumber=TWC/2023/0027

The plan has an reference number TWC/2023/0027

