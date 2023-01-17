Telford Centre shoppers raised £6,000 for charities as gifts wrapped

Telford & Wrekin CVS

The gift wrapping service, which was held over the Christmas period is part of the centre's community fundraising work and has been running for more than 20 years.

Money raised from this year's service will go to Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, Telford Autism Hub Children’s Services, CVS Telford and Wrekin and Telford Rotary Club.

The funds will be used to help the charities to continue to provide essential services to the community.

Julie Collins, children’s service manager for the Autism Hub Children’s Services said: "Thank you to both Telford Centre and its visitors for supporting the Children’s Autism Hub.

"The funds raised will be used to continue to raise our profile within the community and provide a wide range of family activities, and events during Autism Acceptance week.

"This will support families to share positive experiences and extend their understanding of their child’s Autism through workshop events and speakers."

Debbie Gibbon, CEO of Telford and Wrekin CVS said: "We had a fabulous week raising funds at Telford Centre and letting members of the public know all about our Telford Together programme which provides a warm space every Thursday afternoon for people to access information, advice and guidance alongside cooking demonstrations and a space to eat warm food.

"The funds raised will be spent on essential items to support people through the cost of living crisis.

"We’ll be giving people hot water bottles, slow cookers, air fryers, LED light bulbs and other items; sustainable items to reduce energy costs in people’s homes.

"We’ll also be supporting people who are in need of warm clothes and items to keep them safe during the colder months."

Telford Centre marketing manager Katie Broome added: ‘It’s with great thanks to our visitors for supporting the fundraising events that take place here at Telford Centre.