Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drink-driving motorist who was twice the limit on M54 admits dangerous driving

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Comments

A motorist who was more than twice the drink driving limit on the M54 in Shropshire has admitted dangerous driving.

Katarina Tothova, aged 39, was driving a Renault Clio between Junction 6 for Telford and Junction 7 for Wellington on January 8 this year.

A breath test found Tothova had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Tothova, of The Red House, Priorslee Village, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

She was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 10. Tothova has been issued with an interim road ban.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News