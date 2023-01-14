Drink-driving motorist who was twice the limit on M54 admits dangerous driving

Katarina Tothova, aged 39, was driving a Renault Clio between Junction 6 for Telford and Junction 7 for Wellington on January 8 this year.

A breath test found Tothova had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Tothova, of The Red House, Priorslee Village, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.