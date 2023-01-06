Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Keep your dogs on leads' plea after two popular ducks killed in attacks

By Eleanor LawsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A plea has gone out to dog owners after a pair of beloved ducks at Shropshire park died in separate incidents involving dog attacks.

Ronnie and Reggie have been killed in a dog attack. Photo: Holmer Lake.
Ronnie and Reggie have been killed in a dog attack. Photo: Holmer Lake.

Volunteers at Holmer Lake in Telford are pleading with the public to keep their dogs on leads to prevent any further deaths.

The pair of Muscovy ducks were called Ronnie and Reggie, named after the notorious Kray twins. They died after being badly injured by dogs.

Ronnie was hurt to such an extent that he was made an "easy target" for a fox which killed him, while Reggie had to be put to sleep after a dog broke his wing.

One of the volunteers at the lake posted on Facebook: "Ronnie and Reggie. The two famous Muscovy ducks that controlled the waterfowl on Holmer lake.

"Unfortunately both are no longer alive due to dog attacks. Ronnie, the closest, was badly hurt by a dog, which made him an easy target for the fox.

"Reggie was put to sleep after a dog broke his wing and something else I couldn't repeat.

"If you want to walk your dogs around the lake, please keep them under control as per the law states in "Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981'.

"And as the signs around the lake say. Keeps dogs on a lead."

Ronnie was killed in spring 2021, and Reggie in January 2022. However, volunteers put out the urgent appeal as a result of recent sightings of dogs not being walked with leads.

A volunteer at the lake added: "Yesterday I had to chase off one dog that was loose and the owner just shrugged his shoulders when I told him to leash the dog and today I watched a dog walk across the dam."

Responses to the Facebook post included "Keep your bl**dy dogs on a lead when round the pool!.. you are making all us dog owners look bad!" and "Irresponsible dog owners think they have a god given right no respect for anything or anyone".

Another said: "[They were] So beautiful, can’t believe people let this sort of thing happen, why do dogs have to be off a lead makes me so angry".

Holmer Lake has been classified as a Local Nature Reserve since September 2022, and is subject to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Environment
Attractions
Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News