Nominations open for young citizens awards

Shropshire's High Sheriff Selina Graham.

There are now less than two months to submit nominations for the High Sheriff’s annual Outstanding Young Citizen Awards.

Organisers are calling on schools, colleges, clubs and community organisations to nominate anyone they believe stands out from the crowd.

High Sheriff Selina Graham said: “This prestigious event has been running for a number of years, and the awards are given in recognition of excellence and outstanding attitudes and actions among young people aged 18 or under.

“Whether it’s voluntary work and community activities such as fundraising, youth work and mentoring, or environmental projects like conservation and recycling, caring for a family member or being involved in a youth council, there are many reasons why young people deserve to be recognised.

“My year in office is centred around celebrating community activity across the county – and nowhere is this more important than in the younger generation. They are our leaders and volunteers of the future and it is vital that they are rewarded for what they do already and encouraged to continue to do it.

“So, if you know of a young person who has made a significant difference to their local community, I would encourage you to put their names forward.”

Candidates can be nominated through their school, college or community group. The awards will be presented by the High Sheriff at a ceremony to be held at Telford College on March 8.

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “We are proud to be once again hosting these awards, which are a wonderful way to highlight and celebrate the many endeavours carried out by young people in our communities.

“At Telford College, we are constantly championing young people and the positive role they play in our local communities, so this fits perfectly with our aims and objectives.”

As well as individual winners, there will also be an overall champion for the education authorities of both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Parents, guardians and teachers will join the shortlisted nominees at the evening celebration, and winners will receive personalised certificates, presented by the High Sheriff.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, February 23.