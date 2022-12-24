Community grocery hosts Santa visit for over 100 Telford children

The All Nations Community Grocery in Ketley, where funds had been raised to provide gifts and a Santa visit for children and families.

All Nations Community Grocery, on Holyhead Road, Ketley, held the festive day on Thursday, after working hard to prepare for the event with a group of local businesses.

More than 100 children gathered at the centre to have a chat with Santa and get their own presents and festive treats, which had been donated by supporters of the community grocery.

Saran Cliff, who is the the director of Black Cat Talent Co and Party Perfection Events, organised the event with Sarah Kaul from the community grocery.

Santa meets some young fans

Saran said: "We were completely overwhelmed with the turnout, but so pleased to make sure that every single child got to have a chat with Santa and to go home with some lovely gifts.

"These included a toy donated by the wonderful supporters of the community grocery, reindeer food, hot chocolate and lots of yummy sweeties!

"Our aim was to support the local community in ensuring that anyone struggling with taking their child to meet Santa or get them a gift could come along and make that happen, whilst enjoying some festive cheer and the warmth of the community around them.

"We definitely feel like we achieved our goals today. Wonderful day with wonderful people."