Historic Telford pub being completely torn down to make way for new Sainsbury's store

Attempts to sell or rent The White Lion, in Ketley, failed, forcing it to shut its doors.

Various ideas were put forward for the site and in the end it was the application from Sainsbury's that was approved, with work now underway.

It was initially hoped to conserve most of the pub's original structure, said to date back to 1661 – however, the decision has been made to completely demolish the building after 'a number of issues' left it unsalvageable.

Developers say they are still keen to 'reflect the character and history' of the Holyhead Road pub as much as possible.

The former White Lion in Ketley

Sainsbury's property director Patrick Dunne said: "We're progressing with our plan to bring Sainsbury's high quality, great value products within easier reach of customers in Ketley, now that our proposals for a new a Sainsbury's Local have been approved.

"We have designed the new store to reflect the character and history of the White Lion Inn, recreating the style of the original building where possible."

"We look forward to putting the site to good use again, enabling the local community to benefit from the improved convenience, choice and employment opportunities a Sainsbury’s store will bring."

The new store is expected to open in the summer and will bring around 20 jobs to the community, including entry-level and management level positions.

The news has been met with mixed reactions from nearby residents. Some have shared their fond memories of the pub, while others are keen to get rid of the 'eyesore' - which has remained empty for over four years.

One Facebook user, Andy Jones, wrote: "Sad to see the pub go but it's better to see the place looking tidy and safe!"

Another user, Karen Jones, said: "We have had to live with the mess and disruption for over 12 months. The sooner it’s tided up the better."

Others are in disagreement about the change.

Ben Wallace wrote: "This should never have happened. How many supermarkets do we need?"

Many shared their love for the once-thriving local.

Louise McMullen, a former staff member of The White Lion, said: "Worked there part-time for 5 years. Was a great place to work and made some wonderful friends. Great memories in the late 90s, always busy and great atmosphere."

Councillor Mark Boylan said the pub will be missed by many but others will supported the store.

He said: "It was always going to be a problem, changing a building that was loved by many for centuries. In another way, it will serve the area and be convenient for people.

"I myself have been there a few times and it was a popular place. Of course there will be strong opinions about the decision because some residents wanted it to stay as it was. It is a shame for the people who wanted it to reopen as a pub, and had fond memories of it.

"I believe the idea was to try and keep the image of the pub as close as possible to how it was before, but parts of the building were built in different centuries, which caused concerns.