MPs cycling helmet call rejected

TelfordPublished:

A government minister has rejected calls from a county MP to look at making helmets compulsory for cyclists.

Mark Pritchard MP
Conservative MP Mark Pritchard, who represents The Wrekin in Shropshire asked in a written parliamentary question if the transport secretary “will hold discussions with road safety and cycle representative groups on making it a legal requirement for cyclists to wear helmets on public roads”.

In a response Jesse Norman, Transport Minister, said the Department for Transport “considered this matter at length in a comprehensive cycling and walking safety review in 2018 and held discussions with a wide range of stakeholders as part of that”.

He added that any benefit from making cyclists wear helmets is “likely to be outweighed by the fact that this would put some people off cycling, thereby reducing the wider health and environmental benefits”.

“The department recommends that cyclists should wear helmets, as set out in The Highway Code, but has no intention to make this a legal requirement.”

Story by Local Democracy Reporter Gavin McEwan

