Patricia Ann Jones, aged 78, was killed in a crash on the A442 in Telford near the Long Lane Cafe last Sunday, November 27.

The two-vehicle collision, after which a man was also taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious, happened at around 3.46pm.

Paramedics and the police attended, but nothing could be done to save Mrs Jones and she died at the scene. She was identified by her daughter.