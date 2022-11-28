Crisis Centre gets welcome donation for its baby bank

The beautiful knitted blankets

But it also provides a host of services for people to need a helping hand, whether with kitting out their children in school uniform or getting help and advice with energy costs or bed poverty.

One of the most popular services is the bank bank.

Tenants and staff at The Wrekin Housing Group have worked together to knit blankets to donate to the baby bank run by the charity.

A total of 108 volunteer hours went into creating eight colourful blankets as part of a project for Wrekin’s first Diversity and Inclusion Day. The blankets represent inclusion across the organisation, as staff were given the opportunity to learn about their different cultures and backgrounds.

Emma Rogers, Social Value Co-ordinator at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “There are so many people throughout our communities that have been heavily impacted by the cost of living crisis.

“When we heard the heart-breaking accounts of how some families and their children were not able to obtain the things they needed, it became apparent that we could really help.

“We’re very fortunate to have lots of talented and creative knitters amongst both our tenants and staff.

“Everyone has rallied around to gather as many donations as possible, and it has been incredibly rewarding to know that we have helped families in the area.”

Link Worker Tamsin Meredith from Telford Crisis Support thanked the group of knitters for their donations.

"We are more than a foodbank," she said.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the tenants and staff at The Wrekin Housing Group for taking the time to knit these blankets and for choosing to donate them to us. Their efforts will make a huge difference in the lives of parents and families across Telford & Wrekin. We’re very grateful for Wrekin’s support.

"The baby bank receives no outside funding towards its core costs, relying on donations to be able to support those who are most in need. The organisation is always in need of blankets, cardigans, hats and little booties all year round."

For more information go online to facebook.com/Telfordbabybank.

"Telford Crisis Support is an independent, volunteer-led, holistically focused charity, striving to be more than a foodbank, we provide a wide range of symbiotic support services for individuals and families across the borough of Telford and Wrekin and rural Shropshire," Tamsin said.

"Alongside our core, foodbank service TCS runs a baby & toddler bank, and a school uniform pre-loved scheme, and through selective partnerships and collaborations, we provide help with home energy, re-homing, and support for bed poverty community projects, community events, and more. "