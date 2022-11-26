Police appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old

Riley Preece

Riley Preece was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen at around 10pm in Telford.

West Mercia police say the 16-year-old, who is from Staffordshire, is believed to be in the Brookside area of Telford.

Riley is described as white with curly auburn hair, around 5ft 7in and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a white puffer jacket with a teal hoodie and a white shirt.