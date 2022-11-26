Notification Settings

Police appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old

By Sue Austin

A teenager reported missing is believed to be in Telford, police have said.

Riley Preece
Riley Preece

Riley Preece was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen at around 10pm in Telford.

West Mercia police say the 16-year-old, who is from Staffordshire, is believed to be in the Brookside area of Telford.

Riley is described as white with curly auburn hair, around 5ft 7in and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a white puffer jacket with a teal hoodie and a white shirt.

"If you have any information regarding Riley's whereabouts, or if you have seen him call 999 immediately," a police spokesperson said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

