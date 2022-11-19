Father and son head to World Cup in Qatar after getting tickets to every England game

England fans Graeme and Dylan Harley before flying out to Qatar

Graeme Harley and son Dylan, from Priorslee, Telford, have been lucky enough to snap up tickets for all of the Three Lions group games, and for every knockout game they qualify for. That means if Gareth Southgate’s charges reach the final, they’ll be there, flying the flag for Shropshire.

However, they are unsure how the Qatar match day experience is going to compare to their usual routine. It looks like one thing for sure is that beer will be off the menu. Governing body Fifa has now banned alcohol in stadiums at the competition in a U-turn two days before it kicks off.

And it is highly unlikely there will be anywhere to go for a couple of pre-match pints, as the Burnley fans would usually do when they visit Turf Moor.

“I normally go up and meet my dad and we’ll have a couple of pints in a pub beforehand,” Graeme said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll be able to do that, but everyone will probably come back having lost weight!”

For Graeme, a business development manager who has lived in Shropshire for more than 30 years, being able to go to the World Cup with 21-year-old Dylan, an accounting and finance student at Lancaster University, is special. “I wanted to do it because it might be our last chance to do this together. By the time the next World Cup comes round, hopefully he’ll have a job! Then it might be a bit more difficult to get the time off.”

It will be the first time at a major tournament for Dylan, but Graeme has been before to France 98. He saw England’s group games, but didn’t want to get fleeced by a ticket tout for the Argentina clash in the last 16.

“I went to St Etienne but the prices were going up and up. I watched it from outside the ground so I could see David Seaman. But Michael Owen’s goal was up the other end, which I couldn’t see. I went all the way there and I do regret not getting a ticket now,” he said.

He added: “When I went in 98 one of the best parts of it was the camaraderie between fans from other countries and getting a bit of their culture. You’d be in a bar singing with Danish fans. I do hope we’re able to do that and mix with other fans in Qatar, but I don’t think we will.”

Like many England fans, this World Cup will be an adventure into the unknown for Graeme and Dylan, who are staying in a villa with friends from the West Midlands.

“I think our accommodation is on an industrial estate miles from anywhere. We don’t know what’s there, where the supermarket is. It has been very difficult to get any information about it. Communication has been really poor.

“We’ve got a friend from Telford who lives there who said he’ll show us everything,” he added.

The nation will have their fingers crossed come Monday at 1pm, when England kick off their campaign against Iran. Graeme and Dylan will be there, cheering on the team at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Could it be the start of a run which results in Harry Kane holding the trophy aloft on December 18?

“I think we’ve got a reasonable chance,” said Graeme. “But if we rely on our defence, I don’t think we’ll do it.” He believes Southgate should prioritise goals rather than setting up to be defensively resolute. “I hope he goes for it,” Graeme added.

Meanwhile, West Mercia Police warned fans in Shropshire that anyone who uses the World Cup as an excuse to commit crime, there will be consequences.

Chief Inspector Jack Wright, from West Mercia Police, said: “As we prepare for the start of the World Cup on Sunday we expect to see our city and town centres across the force area to be busier than normal on match days, especially when England and Wales play.

“Therefore, we will have appropriate policing plans in place on each matchday to ensure those wishing to watch the games in public do so safely and respectfully.

“This means people may see an increase in police officers in our town and city centres, as well as in our rural communities, across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire throughout the tournament, who will be able to quickly respond to emergency calls either at venues or in homes. The increase in police presence means more officers will also be on hand to keep our roads safe, and will be ready to respond to reports of drink and drug driving.