County school's choir taking centre stage for Children In Need fundraising

By Dominic Robertson

Pupils from a county school's choir are set to feature in a major televised national fundraiser.

Pupils from Hadley Learning Community preparing to sing as part of the Children in Need event
Hadley Learning Community in Telford is one of only five choirs in England chosen to take part in the national Children In Need choir – where they will be singing a version of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

They were filmed performing the song at Blists Hill Victorian Town in the Ironbridge Gorge.

Their performance is scheduled to air some time between 7.30pm and 8pm, as part of the nationwide BBC Children In Need coverage on Friday, November 18.

Pupils from Hadley Learning Community singing at Blists Hill

The choir is one of the programme’s most popular features and traditionally also leads to one of the night’s peaks in donations.

A BBC Children In Need spokesman said: “The children were only given three weeks to learn the song from a standing start and they did an amazing job, thanks to the work of their teachers Vicki Finch and Pete Checkley.

“We must also say a big thank you to the team at Blists Hill Victorian Town for allowing us to film there.”

Hadley Learning Community head Daniel Roycroft said: “It has been amazing experience for the students. We feel so privileged to have been selected to take part, and can’t wait to tune in to see the students on primetime national TV.

"This is a huge achievement for Hadley Learning Community.”

