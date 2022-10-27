Notification Settings

England's World Cup winning hero Sir Geoff Hurst meets county MP

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

England World Cup winning legend Sir Geoff Hurst met a county MP at an event to mark a youth football programme.

Mark Pritchard MP with Sir Geoff Hurst
The 1966 final hat-trick hero, who had a spell as manager of Telford United in the 1970s, met Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard at a reception in Parliament to mark 20 years of the McDonald’s Fun Football programme.

The programme aims to give every child aged 5-11 years, of all backgrounds and abilities, the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful game for free.

Sir Geoff also talked about how the England squad trained at Shropshire's Lilleshall Hall training camp prior to winning the 1966 World Cup, when his treble helped England to a 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley.

All MPs who attended the reception were able to enter a competition to win one of 20 sets of football training equipment – each worth £300 – for a junior football team in their constituency. The results will be announced in the next few weeks.

Mr Pritchard said: "It was a pleasure to meet Sir Geoff Hurst and to hear his memories of training at Lilleshall. I pay tribute to the McDonald’s Fun Football programme for its efforts to increase participation by boys and girls in grassroots football.”

