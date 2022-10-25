Woman injured in attack at nature reserve in Telford

A path onto the Cockshutt Nature Reserve. Photo: Google

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident at the Cockshutt Nature Reserve off Mafeking Terrace in Wrockwardine Wood on Friday.

Officers say they would like to speak to another woman in connection with the incident which happened at about 11am.

She is described as in her 50s with blonde/grey shoulder-length hair.

"She was wearing glasses, a white tie-dye pattern short-sleeved t-shirt, dark walking boots and was walking a grey-silver Labrador," a police spokesperson said.

"Anyone with any information that could help identify her is asked to please get in touch."