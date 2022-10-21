New play park opened

Councillors Richard Overton and David Wright open the new play area

Located off Marrion’s Hill in St Georges, Telford, the new play park replaces the existing play area at The Gower.

Equipment includes both existing and new play equipment.

As a part of Telford & Wrekin Council's wider refurbishment scheme for The Gower a new Parish Council Office, community space and 13 homes to rent, are also being delivered.

The homes are from Nuplace, the council’s housing company

The nearby play area at The Timbers has also been refurbished as a part of the programme including new flooring.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Councillor Richard Overton said: “We are extremely excited to see this new play park open for the local community. As a council which is on the side of residents, we know how valuable local play areas are for our young people.

"This new equipment will mean even more children can visit and have fun for years to come.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services & Regeneration said: “This is a key milestone for the Gower regeneration scheme.

"It has been our priority to ensure a scheme is bought forward which both protects this important heritage building and also provides facilities which the local community can benefit from.”