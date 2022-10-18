Nature reserve given tree from Queen's Green Canopy

The planting of the tree at Dothill Local Nature Reserve

Friends of Dothill is a dedicated group of volunteers who help maintain and improve Dothill Local Nature Reserve in Telford.

The group joins more than 300 organisations from across the UK which were recently announced by the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) as recipients of the trees in The Queen’s name – which are gifted in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher.

Presented by Anna Turner, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, a three-metre rowan tree was planted between Severn Drive and Dothill Pool on Dothill Local Nature Reserve.

Chair of Friends of Dothill Local Nature Reserve, Keith Jones, attended the presentation along with other members of the group, as did Telford & Wrekin Council green space infrastructure officer, Adrian Corney and Councillor Karen Tomlinson.

The tree becomes part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

Mr Jones said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen for our contribution to the Telford and Wrekin community. I would like to say a big thank you to all to our wonderful volunteers for their hard work and dedication to making Dothill Local Nature Reserve such a special place.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “We have some fantastic ‘Friends of’ groups in the borough and so I’m delighted that the Friends of Dothill were selected to receive the Queen’s Green Canopy tree.

“Our green spaces teams are continually impressed by their unending enthusiasm, resourcefulness and passion for the Local Nature Reserve they help to maintain and improve. As individuals and as a whole, this group are fantastic.”

The Lord Lieutenant said: “We were so impressed by the work of Friends of Dothill. This group has helped set up a junior ‘friends of’ group at the local primary school, nurturing the children’s understanding of habitats, has created a 50 tree trail for nature reserve users, and has worked successfully with partner agencies to help protect vital aquatic habitats.

“I’m delighted to present this tree on behalf of the Queen’s Green Canopy as a ‘thank you’ for all the valuable and tireless work that these volunteers undertake for the benefit of their community.

“We hope that these special trees will raise awareness of the need to plant trees and inspire and encourage people to get involved in tree planting.”