Va va vroom as rally racers thrill Salopians

Mel Lewis, of Middletown, near Welshpool, with his 1970's Lancia Stratos

The Historic Rally Festival - one of the most popular events in the UK motorsport calendar - crossed the line into the county for a two-day festival celebrating the best of rallying history.

Racing enthusiasts were geared up for a weekend of excitement, which featured a night stage at Weston Park on Saturday, before a full day of racing in the grounds of the stately home on Sunday.

The event began with a ceremonial start and live scrutineering at the QEII Arena at Telford Town Park before the cars revved to Ironbridge.

Iconic rally cars including Audi Quattros, Lancias, and Ford Escort Cosworths were on display, as well as classics from as far back as the 1960s and present day racers.

Around 50 cars took part in the racing.

Mark Constaduros, one of the organisers, said: "It's been really good. This year was the first year it's been over two days. We had a fantastic day on Saturday, starting with the scrutineering in Telford. Then we went up to Ironbridge Power Station and had four stages out there. It was really well attended. It was new for everybody because we haven't done that stage before.

"Then the cars went back for servicing before we went to Weston Park for the night stages that were really well-received. We had a huge crowd at the water splash.

"We've had about 50 cars involved. We've had everything from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s. We've had Group B cars, a bit of everything really.