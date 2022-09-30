Newport bids farewell to town council stalwart after more than 25 years service

Sheila Atkinson is retiring after 27 years with Newport Town Council

Sheila Atkinson has left her role as clerk at Newport Town Council after taking retirement and Jo Reay will take over the position.

Sheila says she has been humbled by kind message received in her final week.

She said: "It has been very emotional as I have worked for the Town Council for 27 years so have seen many changes,.

"It's been amazing the amount of people I have heard from this week and I have had some absolutely marvellous messages. I am very humbled to say the least."

Sheila's career with the Town Council began with a six-month work experience placement for women returning to work.

The training was designed to update typing and administration skills and she was employed to support then Town Clerk, Dee Halliday.

"It was an exciting time as the Town Council had moved from its home on Water Lane to the soon to be completed refurbished grade II listed Guildhall on the High Street," Sheila recalls.

New town clerk Jo Reay, left, with Sheila

"I have seen and been part of many changes as the Town Council has grown and developed.

"The constant golden thread that has run through my time with the town council has been the community of Newport.

"There have been some challenging times and some difficult, unpopular decisions have had to be made.

"The public sector is not always a popular choice for a career, but I feel I have been lucky enough to have worked with many dedicated volunteers, private sector professionals and not least councillors who have serve this wonderful jewel in the crown of Telford & Wrekin.

"I could not have lasted this long without the valuable support of colleagues, friends and councillor and I will use a quotation from one of my cards – 'We have cried, we have laughed and made memories for life'."

Sheila says she is leaving the Town Council in good hands with the new town clerk.