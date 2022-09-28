Craft fair raises hundreds for community group

Shropshire's crafters turned out in droves to sell their wares for the community group

Crafters Galore, a community group based in Woodside, Telford, was set up by keen crafter Paula Wheatley to help people build confidence after struggling on their own through the pandemic.

The not-for-profit aims to knit together friendships through chatting and crafting during their weekly meetings.

Now, their first craft fair has been hailed a success by organisers, after money raised topped £300.

Shropshire's crafters, including many from the group, were invited to bring their wares down to the Park Lane Centre in Woodside on Saturday for visitors to buy and admire.

Paula said: "In the end, we had 31 tables filled with amazing crafts from all these wonderfully talented people.

"Footfall was good and the feedback we had was amazing. We managed to raise a good amount of money for the group from table fees, selling cakes and refreshments, and a tombola."

The event also saw some crafters show off their skills, including a painting demonstration from local young artist Chloe Petite.

Money raised from events and donations is put straight back into the group, which Paula said she hopes will "change a small corner of the world."

"It's all about connecting people and trying to get rid of a little bit of loneliness.

"The aim of the game is to change just a few lives and maybe give someone a reason to get out of the house.

"It might just impact someone enough that it will give them the confidence to make a change that they might need to make."

Visitors were invited to buy and admire a wealth of crafty creations

Crafters Galore is currently on the hunt for volunteers to help run craft sessions and lend an empathetic ear. Training and security checks are provided, free of charge.

Some of the activities the group get up to include knitting, crochet, felting, needle felting, pyrography, patchwork and quilting.

The group meet every Thursday, from 10am until 12pm at the Park Lane Centre in Woodside.