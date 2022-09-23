Pledge to press for A41 average speed cameras after funding package announced

Councillors have called for average speed cameras along the length of the A41

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has this week announced the major funding to pay for average speed cameras, as part of a £900,000 package to improve road safety in the county.

The pledge follows calls to address the appalling record of the A41 in the county, on which nearly 200 people have been injured in crashes since 2017.

Mr Campion's office has said that the location of the site for the cameras has not yet been identified, and that he would be calling on both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council to put forward cases for where they should be located.

The road travels through the areas covered by both councils.

Earlier this year Shropshire Council voted to pass a motion calling on Mr Campion to introduce average speed cameras between Whitchurch and Hinstock.

Last month Telford & Wrekin Council also said it was monitoring the increase in accidents on the road and was working with police to try and find out the reasons behind the situation, and any improvements that might be needed.

Responding to Mr Campion's announcement the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council's opposition Conservative group, Andrew Eade, has said he would meet with the commissioner to press the case.

He said: "It is great news that John has been able to secure £400,000 of funding for the installation of average speed cameras in Shropshire and to demonstrate his commitment to improve road safety across our county.

“In my mind there can be little doubt that the appalling accident and casualty rate on the A41, which runs through both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, must be the prime candidate to receive this type of much needed safety measure.

“I am in the process of arranging to meet and show Mr Campion first-hand some of the black spots on the A41 in our area and will now press for Telford & Wrekin Council to become actively engaged in putting forward a strong case to help secure this funding alongside colleagues and supporters at Shropshire Council.”

Shropshire Councillor for Cheswardine, Rob Gittins, who led the motion approved by his authority earlier this year, said he would be pushing for the council to identify the A41 as the site for the scheme.

He said: "It is great news. I guess I would have preferred maybe a more direct decision saying 'we will do this on the A41' but I will have a conversation with the portfolio holder in the highways department and put forward the A41 for average speed cameras.

"I think they need to run at least from Hinstock to Whitchurch, that has always been the aim, but I am not sure how far £400,000 will stretch.