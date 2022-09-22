West Mercia Police says it's role in the Queen's funeral was both in the region and the capital

Officers in London

The force said it was able to assist the Metropolitan Police with its operation in the capital and at the same time ensure officers were out and about in Shropshire.

It said officers, staff and volunteers offered their support to the communities across Shropshire, Hereford and Worcester as the funeral took place earlier this week.

On Monday public screenings of the funeral and committal service were held in town halls, local parks and churches across the force area.

Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley, said that, throughout the day officers from our safer neighbourhood teams visited a number of the events to speak with members of the public and ensure they could pay their respects safely.

West Mercia Police officers also joined with police forces across the country to support the policing operation in London.

Chief Superintendent Moxley said: "Monday was undoubtedly a moment in history and I know that all of our officers, staff and volunteers who were supporting our local communities as they marked the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen found it a great honour to be able to do so.