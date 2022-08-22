Volunteers in Shropshire celebrate Queen's Award

Volunteers celebrating the Queen's Award

A voluntary group from Telford & Wrekin who work with families of disabled children and young people has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award which can be gained in the UK.

PODS, which stands for Parents Opening Doors, has been running for fourteen years, and delivers a unique offer to families by involving them in decisions about how services are developed and co-produced via it’s Parent Carer Forum.

Wider charity work that has strengthened through the years includes support through membership communications, newsletters and ebulletins, family groups, befriending and emotional support, inclusive events and trips, training for professionals and parent carers, alongside fundraising to support sustainability.

Through the work they do with the families, a wide range of experienced Parent Reps, Befrienders, Volunteers and Supporters have been recruited and trained to provide support and offer their own personal expertise to the wider work of the charity.

PODS is one of the 244 charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The number of awards has increased since last year, due to an increase in high quality applications, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to tackle community challenges.

Officials have said that the group is delighted to receive this award, alongside other organisations in the local area including East Shropshire Talking Newspaper and Shropshire Rural Support.

The charity aims to empower volunteers, with training opportunities, confidence building, peer support and mentoring which are all skills that are recognised as truly important to their success.

The awards were created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and winners are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

As part of the formal awards evening held at World Heritage Site Ironbridge Gorge, more than 60 charity supporters, volunteers and staff were in attendance.

Chairman of Trustees Jon Mills, received the award from the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the PODS team and all our volunteers for their enthusiasm and endless desire to help and support as many families as possible, the impact they have personally made on the lives of families is truly remarkable."

Chairman of Trustees Jenny Smith said: “I am so happy to be part of PODS team and to volunteer as a befriender, and very honoured to be awarded the opportunity to go to the Queen’s Garden Party."

Elaine Pearce, project manager, said: “This is such a marvellous, wonderful thing to happen for us and to showcase the work of so many of our volunteers, recognising their commitment and generosity and highlighting the importance of our charity work”.