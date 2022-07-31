Pride of Southwater patriots roar on England's Lionesses in Euros final

AFC Telford Utd Ladies and Girls were in Southwater, Telford, to cheer on England's women

Hundreds descended on Southwater, Telford, where a big screen was in place to show the crunch clash. Fans donned their England shirts and waved flags as they soaked up the sun, while a few settled the nerves with a beer or glass of wine.

England had been almost faultless during their run to the final, thrashing Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final to set up a Wembley date with Germany.

Among those hoping to witness another masterclass from Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses were members of the AFC Telford United ladies development squad, a recently formed side.

Nikki Bell-Wood, who was at Southwater with daughter Minnie, aged 16, said: "I think this team has had a lot of support. They've got more people watching."

Minnie, who plays centre back said: "Millie Bright is myu favourite player. She just wins everything."

Twins Charlie and George Thompson, aged 12, were at the park to watch the game with their mums Gina and Amy.