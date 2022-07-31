Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pride of Southwater patriots roar on England's Lionesses in Euros final

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A huge pride of football fans roared on England's Lionesses as they took on Germany in the final of the Euros.

AFC Telford Utd Ladies and Girls were in Southwater, Telford, to cheer on England's women
AFC Telford Utd Ladies and Girls were in Southwater, Telford, to cheer on England's women

Hundreds descended on Southwater, Telford, where a big screen was in place to show the crunch clash. Fans donned their England shirts and waved flags as they soaked up the sun, while a few settled the nerves with a beer or glass of wine.

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Southwater, Telford..

England had been almost faultless during their run to the final, thrashing Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final to set up a Wembley date with Germany.

Among those hoping to witness another masterclass from Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses were members of the AFC Telford United ladies development squad, a recently formed side.

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Southwater, Telford..Doreen Edmond and Heather Aston..

Nikki Bell-Wood, who was at Southwater with daughter Minnie, aged 16, said: "I think this team has had a lot of support. They've got more people watching."

Minnie, who plays centre back said: "Millie Bright is myu favourite player. She just wins everything."

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/22.England fans watch the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Southwater, Telford..Twins Charlie and George Thompson, aged 12..

Twins Charlie and George Thompson, aged 12, were at the park to watch the game with their mums Gina and Amy.

Gina said: "The boys have really been getting into it. We went to the first game against Austria. We tried to get tickets to Wembley but they were like gold dust. This isn't bad though!"

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News