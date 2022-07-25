Summer tournament attracts 500 young soccer players

Admaston Juniors Football Club Tournement. .Assistant Coach U'10s Phil Allen from Admaston Juniors with Isaac Harper (10) with tournement committe members l/r.Karen Allen /Linsey McCarthy /Steph Harper/Caroline Pollack .J.

The Admaston Juniors Football Club was formed in 1972 and take aspiring young players from under six-years-old to under-16s.

There are currently eleven teams which play across the Telford area in the Telford Junior and Youth Football League.

The tournament was organised as a two-day event and took place at Charlton School in Wellington.

Phil Allen with Jenson Day, 10, Jack McCarthy, 10 and Elliot Allen

It attracted entries from 53 teams, mainly from the Telford area, but also from across the West Midlands, including competitors from Staffordshire, North Shropshire, Birmingham and Hednesford.

Phil Allen, a member of the club's committee and one of the tournament organisers, said: "We were inspired to run the tournament to celebrate the club's history.

"It was run over two days on July 23 and July 24 and more than 500 children took part.

"Despite the rain on the last day of the tournament it all went very well and it was worth the hard work and effort that went into its planning.

"The children loved taking part in the tournament and each winning team, from six different age groups, received a trophy and winners' medals.

"There were medals for those who were runners-up.

"There were also participation medals to all those who took part in the tournament.

"The tournament was such a great success that we have decided to make this an annual event.