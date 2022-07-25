Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Counter protest promise if Tommy Robinson visits Telford

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Anti racism groups say they will be in Telford on August 13 to counter protest if right wing activist Tommy Robinson and supporters arrive in the town in th wake of the Child Sexual Exploitation inquiry report.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR 07/05/2022 - Tommy Robinson March in Telford around Ironmasters Way..
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR 07/05/2022 - Tommy Robinson March in Telford around Ironmasters Way..

Stand up to Racism says it will be meeting in Southwater Square from 11am to demand justice for the victims of the grooming abuse and oppose attempts by the Far Right to divide communities.

Weyman Bennett from Stand Up To Racism said the organisation believe there would be a showing of Tommy Robinson's film that was first aired in the town in May.

He said: "Robinson cares nothing for the victims of abuse. He is simply attempting to use the issue of the horrible grooming cases to divide the community.

"Telford is a multicultural city - we will stand united with the victims of abuse and against division."

"The report into the horrendous cases involving up to 1000 young women over decades have rightly been met with outrage.

"The victims deserve justice now and the support and solidarity of the whole community."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News