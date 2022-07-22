Notification Settings

Telford pensioner died after breaking her arm and leg in garden fall

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A pensioner died after breaking her arm and leg in a fall while gardening at her home near Telford.

Lilian Josie Ashton, aged 88, was found by neighbours after falling at her home in Coppice Drive, High Ercall.

An inquest into her death at Shirehall heard that she suffered breaks to her left femur and humerus, and was taken to hospital.

Willenhall-born Mrs Ashton, who was a retired sales executive and lived with and cared for her husband, was taken in for surgery at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on July 16. But her condition became "unstable" and the procedure was abandoned. She died later that day.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

