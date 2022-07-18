Life saving PC is honoured at Police Bravery Awards

PC Rachel Paterson outside Downing Street. Photo: West Mercia Police

PC Rachel Paterson was first to arrive on the scene and held onto the woman’s legs and ankles to prevent her falling.

A member of Team C at Telford police PC Paterson, who has been an officer with West Mercia Police for two years, was then joined by an off-duty officer who helped get the woman back over the railings to safety.

PC Paterson was one of 76 nominees from 39 forces to be honoured at the Police Bravery Awards ceremony, which is held annually and this year took place in London last week (Thursday July 14).

"It was an event for the police and to celebrate everything we do on a daily basis - which turns out is an infinite amount of goodness," said PC Paterson.

Prior to gathering for the ceremony, Rachel joined her fellow nominees at Downing Street in recognition of their service and bravery.

West Mercia Chief Constable Pippa Mills said of the officer's bravery: "PC Rachel Paterson represents the very best traditions of policing, having selflessly and instinctively acted heroically to save someone’s life.

"It was great to have the opportunity to congratulate her in person at her well-deserved awards ceremony – I’m proud of her."

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: "PC Rachel Paterson went above and beyond to save the life of a woman who was threatening to jump from a bridge to a dual carriageway.

“On behalf of the victim, and our wider communities, we are extremely grateful for the actions of PC Paterson, and of the many every day heroes in West Mercia.

“We must remember these are ordinary people with lives and families outside of work, who do extraordinary things to keep others safe. I am very pleased to see them getting the recognition they deserve.”

After visiting Downing Street, Rachel joined the Chief, the PCC and the Police Federation branch chair, Sarah Cooper, for the awards ceremony itself.

PC Paterson said of the evening: “Listening to the mind-blowing acts of bravery and selflessness was breathtaking and I was so incredibly proud to be in the same room as these people, let alone be nominated.

“It was an event for the police and to celebrate everything we do on a daily basis - which turns out is an infinite amount of goodness."

Rachel also encouraged others to sign up to join the force.

The Police Bravery Awards are held annually and are led by the Police Federation with the support of Police Mutual.

The overall winner this year of the national bravery award was PC Steven Denniss, from Lincolnshire; while the West Midlands took the regional police bravery award.