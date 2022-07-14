Volunteers sought for new hospice shop

Severn Hospice retail strategy manager Emily Jones outside the new shop in Hadley

Severn Hospice, which provides care for patients across Shropshire, opens its 30th shop at the Hadley Centre in Telford.

The charity runs a network of shops across Shropshire and Mid Wales, which bring in £1.5 million a year towards the running costs of its service.

Severn Hospice has centres in Telford and Shrewsbury, and has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on the care it provides for local people living with an incurable illness.

Emily Jones, from Severn Hospice’s retail team, said the charity was looking for people to sort stock, work on the shop floor and staff the tills.

“Being a volunteer is incredibly rewarding, and you often make friends for life," she said. "You don’t have to have any experience as a volunteer or even have worked in retail before."