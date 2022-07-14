Council pledges to implement all recommendations after damning CSE report

Councillor Shaun Davies said the authority would be working with survivors in response to the inquiry findings

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, made the pledge as he opened today's cabinet meeting – as he also offered an apology to victims and survivors, and said that all of the inquiry recommendations would be implemented.

The council leader also confirmed that two survivors of abuse in the town, Holly Archer and Scarlett Jones, had agreed to be part of the process of putting the recommendations in place.

The inquiry, chaired by Tom Crowther QC and published earlier this week, concluded child sexual exploitation (CSE) had "thrived unchecked" in the town for decades.

It said more than 1,000 girls had been exploited, and issued strong criticism of both Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police.

In his first public statement on the findings Councillor Davies praised the "extraordinary" tenacity and resilience of victims who had taken part in the inquiry.

He said: "We are deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that has been caused.

"I also want to thank The Sunday Mirror and Geraldine McKelvie for shining a light on child sexual exploitation in Telford and supporting the victims and survivors to tell their personal and harrowing stories.

He added: "The report, commissioned by the council, dates back to 1989 and it heard evidence dating back to the 1970s.

"In 1989 I was three years of age.

"As I’ve said on numerous occasions, I am so proud to come from Telford.

"For me, it was a wonderful place to grow up. However, it clearly wasn’t the same for many children and young people of my generation and generations before and generations after. And this brings us great sadness.

"As a Telford dad now and a corporate parent with responsibility for those children and young people who are in our care, I’m more determined than ever to make this a safe and happy place for future generations."

Councillor Davies said that the authority was committed to funding the Children Abused Through Exploitation (CATE) team.

Mr Crowther had called for funding to be in place for five years, but Councillor Davies said he would make a "personal commitment" that it is funded as long as the current administration runs the council.

Mr Crowther had been critical of the council's approach to the CATE team and its lack of funding and focus following Operation Chalice, in 2011/12 and then 2014.

Councillor Davies said: "The report has found areas where more could have been done over the last three decades to support victims and survivors and their families.

"Even though the inquiry acknowledges we have made significant and transformational improvements since 2016, and the inquiry specifically states that services today are good, we fully accept and will act on all of the inquiry’s recommendations in full.

"It is for all of us, every elected member, every council officer, every partner to ensure these recommendations are fully implemented.

"I will be shortly speaking to the Conservative leader Cllr Andrew Eade and Liberal Democratic leader Bill Tomlinson and the Police Crime Commissioner John Campion about how we can work together to take these recommendations forward.

"One early concern that I have read about from victims and survivors is the funding of the CATE team, the team of dedicated professionals who are at the forefront of our response to tackling child sexual exploitation, who are commended throughout by the Inquiry.

"The report proposes that we make sure that that team is properly funded for the next five years. I make a personal commitment that for as long as we are running the council, that funding will be protected, not just for the next five years but beyond."

The council leader also thanked the survivors who had agreed to help the authority.

He said: "I am truly humbled and thankful in equal measure that survivors Holly Archer and Scarlett Jones have agreed to be part of our implementing process moving forward.

"Working together we will co-design our response to the Inquiry’s recommendations, to make sure we are doing the very best we can for those people who need us the most."

He added: "I would like to publicly thank Scarlett and Holly for holding us to account and for agreeing to be part of our journey moving forward.