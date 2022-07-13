New show home offers a sneak peak into major Telford housing development

Lynton Dudgeon, sales and marketing director for Vistry Mercia, cutting the ribbon to the new Juniper show home at The Quarters @ Redhill development, with sales consultant Julie Allcock and area sales director Rebecca Blades.

Vistry Group has opened the doors to a four-bedroom Juniper at The Quarters @ Redhill, on a site off the A5.

The housebuilder is delivering 144 new homes for sale under its Bovis Homes brand at the development, where a selection of properties are currently available.

Vistry, which includes Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships, is building a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes at the site.

The new show home

Freya Halsall, marketing manager at Vistry Mercia, said: “The development has already proven to be very popular, with lots of interest so we are giving potential purchasers the opportunity to come along to the site.

“This property has been designed with the modern family in mind and the development itself benefits from a semi-rural setting on the edge of beautiful countryside. It is just a short drive to the centre of Telford and has a number of well-regarded schools nearby."

The Quarters @ Redhill is being built by Vistry under its Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands on a 76-acre site.

There will be 148 Linden Homes properties for sale, which will feature a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses.

A further 158 homes at the development will be allocated as affordable housing for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.