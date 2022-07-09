Children urged to keep on running after new track is built at primary school

A student from Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery helps the mayor, Ian Preece, cut the ribbon

Pupils from all-year groups at Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery in Telford celebrated the opening of a new Daily Mile track at their school last week.

The track is part of a national initiative aiming to improve the physical, social, emotional and mental health and well-being of young children in the UK.

The track has been funded by money raised by the students and their parents and a significant grant from Great Dawley Town Council.

As part of the ceremony Mayor of Great Dawley, Ian Preece attended to cut a ribbon to give the track a grand opening.

The day had a commonwealth games theme to it, with the event due to start in Birmingham on July 28.

Each class was given a country to learn about, and on the day they were asked to dress up in that country's colours.

Victoria Tamplin, PE coordinator and teacher at Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery, said they are hoping the track will encourage the children to be active.

She said: "We wanted the Daily Mile Track to help with the children's well-being and fitness to keep the kids active - and this means we can do it all year-round.

"Last year we did a sponsored run to raise money for the track, and the kids and parents have raised a substantial amount of money for it.