Police said fuel protest tactics could have put people at risk

Officers have not revealed what the tactics were however said when protest endanger the public action the police have to act.

Action will be taken again drivers who committed road traffic offences, the West Mercia force has said.

Officers attended the protest which saw vehicles travel in slow convoy on the M54 from junctions one to four this morning from 7am until around 8.30am.

A police spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the tactics used by some protesters today compromised the safety of other road users. Officers gathered evidence during the event and we will take action against those who committed road traffic offences.

"The ability to protest is a fundamental part of democracy, however, when protests start to endanger the public and put the safety of others at risk, appropriate and proportionate action will be taken.