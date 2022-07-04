Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police said fuel protest tactics could have put people at risk

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Police say tactics used by some fuel protestors on the M54 compromised the safety of other road users.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Officers have not revealed what the tactics were however said when protest endanger the public action the police have to act.

Action will be taken again drivers who committed road traffic offences, the West Mercia force has said.

Officers attended the protest which saw vehicles travel in slow convoy on the M54 from junctions one to four this morning from 7am until around 8.30am.

A police spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the tactics used by some protesters today compromised the safety of other road users. Officers gathered evidence during the event and we will take action against those who committed road traffic offences.

"The ability to protest is a fundamental part of democracy, however, when protests start to endanger the public and put the safety of others at risk, appropriate and proportionate action will be taken.

"We apologise for any disruption caused this morning and thank the public for their patience and co-operation."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News