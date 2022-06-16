Friends scale new heights for charity

View from Snowdon's summit

Alex Harman, a 23-year-old programme manager, and Toby Wainwright, a 24-year-old software engineer, hope to raise funds for James' Place, a charity that offers support to men over the age of 18 who are experiencing a suicidal crisis.

They will be joined by 24-year-old Matthew Taylor, and 27-year-old Bradley Mack, who are both electricians.

Matthew hopes to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy and Bradley for The Joshua Tree.

After driving to Fort William the friends will climb Ben Nevis on Saturday before travelling to Scafell Pike and then onto Snowdon.

They hope to complete their challenge within 24 hours and have already been in training by taking on Scafell Pike which rises 3,210 feet, and Snowdon, which stands at 3,560 feet above sea level.

Ben Nevis, which towers at 4,413 feet above sea level and is the highest mountain in the UK.

Alex said: "It will be our first challenge that we have taken on and doing so for fundraising purposes.

"Toby and myself have so far raised £970 through a gofundme page.

"Matthew has so far raised £503 and Bradley £180 for their chosen charities through justgiving pages.

"Tackling the three peaks will be a mental as well as a physical challenge and we will be doing the driving as well.

"We all decided to tackle the three peaks and raise money for good causes while challenging ourselves.

"We will undoubtedly be tired after taking on the challenge but when we finish we hope to enjoy time in a spa when we return home."