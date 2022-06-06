Young Telford actress and dancer describes Britain's Got Talent experience as 'amazing'

Meesha Garbett is part of the IMD Legion which competed in Britain's Got Talent.

The competition took place "live" on Friday, June 3, but unfortunately the dance group, IMD Legion, did not win through to the finals.

Meesha Garbett, aged 13, an actress and dancer who hails from Telford, is one of about 25 members of the crew who are the current Hip Hop International Champions.

The crew have been the British HHI champions for the past six years, representing Great Britain in the World Hip Hop Dance in America.

On their second audition with the television programme the crew gained four standing ovations to win through to the live semi-finals.

Meesha said: "The whole of the Britain's Got Talent Experience was amazing and we had the opportunity to perform at both the London Palladium and Hammersmith Apollo in front of thousands of people.

"I have a new film about to be released in December and this will be the biggest role I have taken so far.

"I play one of the main characters and I was filming for more than six months.

"The film is truly amazing and I cannot wait for everyone to see it.

"I am looking forward to my next adventure but am not sure what that will be yet.

"IMD Legion have already been asked to audition for America's Got Talent and we will have to wait and see what happens."

Meesha gained a scholarship to the Sylvia Young Theatre School three years ago.

Aged three, she started at Gaston Payne Theatre School which was based at Stafford Park but which has since closed.

She started to street dance when she was seven and by the time she was 11 had won various British and world street dance titles which enabled her to gain film roles.

A former pupil at Ironbridge Primary School, Meesha eventually hopes to become a Hollywood actress who dances.

She is already known for her work, having been cast in Hollywood films, Cats, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Fast & Furious.