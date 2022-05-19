Robert Wieczorkowski

Robert Wieczorkowski, 33, of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, was sentenced to 18 years in jail at Stafford Crown Court today after being found guilty by a jury’s 10-2 majority verdict of murdering Dawid Kurdziel at Ketley Recreation Ground in Telford on July 3, 2021.

Family statements were read out in court from Mr Kurdziel’s mother, father and sister who spoke of their devastation.

His mother Monika Kurdziel said: “Our life has collapsed completely” following the death of her son, who always had a big smile on his face and would cheer up the family. “The idea that someone allowed themselves to take his life frightens us,” she added.

The statement was read out by prosecutor Michelle Heeley and translated for Wieczorkowski to hear as he sat in court awaiting his sentencing. Mrs Kurdziel spoke of her hardworking and helpful son’s plans and dreams and added that she did not know how she would continue living without him.

“You took away something most precious, a child,” she said. His sister, Marta, said people looked at her with sadness all the time following the death of her brother.

The court heard that he had just had his birthday.

“I found out practically on my birthday.”

Her brother had sent a message saying “happy birthday sister” - his last message to her.

His death is “the only thing I have in my mind every day”.

Two days after he brother’s death she found out that she was pregnant with her second child.

“It was another dagger stuck in my heart. My brother will not know my child.

“When I sit down and think of all this it is impossible not to cry, there is so much pain.”

Father Arkadiusz Kurdziel, in his impact statement to the court, said: “I have had a problem comprehending that my son is dead” and that this sort of thing “only happens in the movies.” He said he felt suffocated by it and had been drinking and smoking more, and had been taking sleeping tablets since the tragedy.

Of their three children, he said Dawid had the “most ambitious plans”. He was on a flying course and had passed his school exams.

His son had received a letter of commendation from then Prime Minister David Cameron for his work on a project benefitting children in Telford, he said.

“He was a very helpful man in every situation.” He was also popular and a “man of principle and his word” which would be confirmed by the “majority of people in Telford.”

He said he did not know how the family would cope with birthdays, holidays and Easter without Dawid.

Judge Kristina Montgomery said Wieczorkowski would be sent to jail for 18 years before he could apply for parole. He has already served 276 days in custody, which will be taken off that sentence.

The trial heard how Wieczorkowski had smashed a glass bottle and stabbed Mr Kurdziel in the neck causing a fatal loss of blood.

Wieczorkowski left the area but, following an appeal to find him, was eventually arrested in Handsworth, Birmingham, on August 14 and charged with murder.

He denied the charge, claiming he has been acting in self defence, but was found guilty on Wednesday May 11 at Stafford Crown Court.