List of Shropshire food banks available to help those in need

According to a survey by the charity Action for Children, some 13 per cent of parents are skipping meals to feed their children, with the percentage at 16 per cent among families on Universal Credit.

Here are food banks available to help in Shropshire:

Bridgnorth Food Bank - 7 West Castle Street, Bridgnorth, WV16 4AB. Telephone: 07960 285520. Email: contactus@bridgnorthfoodbank.co.uk. Open every Monday 10.30am to 12.30pm. Food can also be donated at the Co-op in Low Town, Bridgnorth Town Council offices, Charlie’s at the Old Mill, Barclays Bank in High Street, Sainsbury’s and churches in the town. Website: bridgnorthfoodbank.co.uk

Strettons Food Bank - Church Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6DQ. Telephone: 07561 693870. Open: Fridays 2.30pm to 4pm. Donations can be taken to the Co-op in Lion Meadow. Website: strettonparish.org.uk/strettons-food-bank

Food Share Project, Telford - Rampart Court Retail Park, Rampart Way, Telford, TF3 4AS. Telephone: 07775 505434. email team@foodshareproject.org.uk. Open: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 2pm. Website: livewell.telford.gov.uk/Services/2727/Food-Share-Project

Market Drayton Foodbank - The Parish Rooms, Church Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1AF. Telephone: 01630 654007. Open: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9am to 10.30am. Food can also be donated at Asda in Stafford Street, Co-op in Loggerheads, Morrison’s in Maer Lane, Sainsbury’s in Shrewsbury Road, and Savers Health & Beauty in Oak Court. Website: marketdrayton.foodbank.org.uk

Newport Foodbank - The Royal Navy Club, Bellmans Yard, TF10 7AJ. Open Friday morning 9.30am to 11.30am. Telephone: 01952 811655. Email: newportfoodbank@gmail.com. Website: newportfoodbank.org

Oswestry & Borders Foodbank - 56 Beatrice Street, Oswestry, SY11 1QW. Telephone: 01691 671940. Email: referrals@oswestryandborders.foodbank.org. Open: Mondays and Thursdays 11am to 2pm. Donations can also be taken to Sainsbury’s in Oswestry, Tesco in Ellesmere, St Oswald’s vicarage, and Stan’s Supermarket in St Martin’s. Many churches in the town also accept donations. Webste: oswestryandborders.foodbank.org.uk

Shrewsbury Food Bank Plus - Barnabas Community Projects, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, SY3 7DN Telephone: 01743 343336 or 07421745857. Open for donations: Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, 9.30am to 12pm. Wednesday evening, 5pm to 7pm. Donations can also be taken to the town’s branches of Asda, Co-op, Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s. Website: barnabascommunityprojects.org/shrewsburyfoodbank

Welshpool & District Foodbank - Kingswood Church, Church Road, Welshpool, SY21 7LN. Telephone: 01938 536379. Open: 1.30pm to 3.30pm Tuesday and Friday. Please leave donations under arches at the entrance; donations can also be taken to Tesco, Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s in Welshpool, and Tesco in Newtown. Website: welshpooldistrict.foodbank.org.uk

Whitchurch Foodbank - Bargates Hall, Church Street, Whitchurch, SY13 1LR. Telephone: 01948 663943. Email: info@whitchurch.foodbank.org.uk. Open: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9.30am to 11.30am. Website: whitchurch.foodbank.org.uk