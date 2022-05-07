Fights break out at Tommy Robinson demo in Telford

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson held a march in Telford

Around 400 people were in attendance at the far-right activist's second public gathering in the town this year.

A heavy police presence was in place as supporters of Mr Robinson arrived at Telford Central train station from around noon, with several more arriving later.

It started quietly, with people chatting and taking pictures and video, but later a number of fights broke out.

Police triggered the Public Order Act in advance of the event, with a spokesperson for West Mercia Police saying yesterday: "There will be an increased police presence in Telford to ensure a planned protest taking place near the town centre passes with minimum disruption."

The force invoked powers in the Public Order Act 1986 based on the it's view that there was a risk of "serious public disorder, damage to property, disruption to life of the community or intimidation."

Demonstrators were ordered to process from Telford Central Railway Station at 2pm and follow a route over the bridge into Ironmasters Way, into Forge Gate, and Lawn Central. They were given four and a half hours to meet in Ironmasters Way before starting a procession back at 5.30pm.

Those who failed to comply or incite others to fail to comply will be liable to arrest.

The event follows a demonstration in January where Mr Robinson hosted the first screening of his documentary looking at the issue of child sexual exploitation in Telford. Today's demonstration was expected to include a screening of the latest film from Mr Robinson.

In nearby Southwater Square, hundreds were in attendance at a counter demonstration.